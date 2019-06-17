Home > World

China says reached 'broad consensus' with UN after Xinjiang visit

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jun 2019 09:24 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 09:24 AM BdST

China and the United Nations have reached a "broad consensus" about counter-terror work, China's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday after a controversial visit by a senior UN official to the restive far western Chinese region of Xinjiang this week.

The United States and other western countries objected to a visit by the UN counterterrorism chief to Xinjiang, where UN experts say some one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are held in detention centres.

Diplomats said that along with the United States several other countries, including Britain, complained about the trip of Vladimir Voronkov, a veteran Russian diplomat who heads the UN Counterterrorism Office.

US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan spoke with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday "to convey deep concerns" about Voronkov's trip because "Beijing continues to paint its repressive campaign against Uighurs and other Muslims as legitimate counterterrorism efforts when it is not".

In a brief statement, China's Foreign Ministry said that Voronkov had visited Beijing and Xinjiang from June 13-15, meeting senior diplomats including Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng.

The two sides "had a deep exchange of views on the international counter-terrorism situation and counter-terrorism cooperation between China and the United Nations, and reached a broad consensus", the ministry said, without giving details.

China and the world need to stand together to fight terror, and China supports the work of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, the statement added.

China has been condemned internationally for setting up the detention complexes, which it describes as "education training centres" helping to stamp out extremism and give people new skills.

Voronkov visited Xinjiang before UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, who has repeatedly pushed China to grant the United Nations access to investigate reports of disappearances and arbitrary detentions, particularly of Muslims in Xinjiang.

Guterres raised the plight of Muslims in China's Xinjiang region with the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, during a visit to Beijing in April.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been in the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over the past few days, where he has spoken of the importance of fighting extremism and terror.

Print Friendly and PDF

Sarfaraz refuses to blame senior men for Pakistan's troubles
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohil shakes hands with Pakistan's Imad Wasim after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
No room for error after India loss: Wasim
India beat Pakistan
Tigers eye crucial win

More stories

Former student leader Joshua Wong walks out from prison after being jailed for his role in the Occupy Central movement, also known as “Umbrella Movement”, in Hong Kong, China, Jun 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

HK democracy activist freed from jail

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam looks down during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. Reuters

Hong Kong leader apologises

Pressure builds on Hong Kong leader

China says reached 'broad consensus' with UN

A member of naval police talks to people that crossed the Suchiate river on a raft from Tecun Uman in Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico June 16, 2019. Reuters

Mexico detains 800 undocumented migrants

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, arrives in to the Magistrate Court, for a hearing on a plea deal over the misuse of state funds for meals, in Jerusalem June 16, 2019. Reuters

Netanyahu's wife admits criminal wrongdoing

I am the alternative to Boris Johnson: Hunt

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters at an event to promote the start of London Tech Week, in London, Britain, Jun 10, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.