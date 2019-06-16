Saudi Arabia blames Iran for tanker attacks but doesn't want war
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2019 10:31 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 10:31 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia's crown prince blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and called on the international community to take a "decisive stand" but said in an interview published on Sunday that the kingdom does not want a war in the region.
Attacks on two oil tankers on Thursday, which the United States also blamed on Iran, have raised fears of broader confrontation in the region. Iran has denied any role in the strikes south of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route and major transit route for oil.
The explosions that damaged the Norwegian-owned Front Altair and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous occurred while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Tehran trying to help ease rising tensions between the United States and Iran.
"The Iranian regime did not respect the Japanese prime minister's visit to Tehran and while he was there replied to his efforts by attacking two tankers, one of which was Japanese," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as saying in an interview with the Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.
"The kingdom does not want a war in the region but it will not hesitate to deal with any threats to its people, its sovereignty, or its vital interests," he said.
Tehran and Washington have both said they have no interest in a war. But this has done little to assuage concerns that the arch foes could stumble into conflict.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi Arabia blames Iran for tanker attacks but doesn't want war
- Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster' after a spate of killings
- For US-bound Central American migrants, better to stay in Mexico than be sent home
- Tens of thousands expected to rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down
- Saudi seeks oil supply protection as US and Iran face off
- Russia's Putin gives China's Xi ice cream on his 66th birthday
- Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in eastern India
- Embattled Hong Kong leader Lam suspends China extradition bill
- Trump says 'Iran did do it,' as US seeks support on Gulf oil tanker attacks
- UK court sets Assange US extradition hearing for February 2020
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- FBCCI lauds ‘business-friendly’ budget for FY20
- Embattled Hong Kong leader Lam suspends China extradition bill
- Rohingya crisis could destabilise the region, warns President Hamid
- Hasina threatens tough action over high-interest bank lending rates
- Real sign 'Japanese Messi' Kubo from FC Tokyo