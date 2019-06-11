Home > World

Seven drown after migrant boat overturns off Greek island of Lesbos

Published: 11 Jun 2019

Two children, four women and a man drowned when a boat carrying them overturned off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday, the coast guard said.

Another 57 people were rescued in an operation that was still ongoing, the coast guard added.

It did not provide further details on the incident or the nationality of the victims.

Many refugees and migrants attempt to cross the Aegean Sea from Turkey, a short but perilous trip often hit by bad weather.

