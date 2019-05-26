Papua New Guinea prime minister quits after weeks of turmoil
>> Reuters
Published: 26 May 2019 01:08 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 01:08 PM BdST
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill announced his resignation on Sunday after seven years in the top job following weeks of high-level defections from the ruling party.
O’Neill had resisted calls to resign for weeks but said recent movements in parliament showed a "need for change", ABC News reported, handing over the reins of power to former prime minister Sir Julius Chan.
Opponents of O'Neill said on Friday they had mustered enough support in parliament to oust him over a range of grievances including a gas deal with France's Total, which critics have questioned. Political instability is something of a fixture in the resource-rich but poverty-stricken South Pacific nation and O'Neill, who has been leader since 2011, has seen off previous attempts to topple him. Defections from the ruling coalition have been going on for weeks and on Friday at least nine members switched sides, according to two ministers who were among them. O'Neill's opponents needed to rally 62 members of PNG's 111-seat parliament to vote him out.
Opposition politicians said on Friday they would push for investigations in Australia and Switzerland into an A$1.2 billion ($830.76 million) loan arranged by finance group UBS if there was a change of government, the Australian Financial Review reported.
A report by the Ombudsman Commission of PNG into the 2014 deal that allowed the country to borrow from UBS to buy a 10 per cent stake in Australian Stock Exchange-listed energy firm Oil Search is scheduled to be tabled in parliament next week.
Oil Search in turn used the money to buy into the Elk Antelope gas field being developed by France's Total.
PNG is estimated to have lost 1 billion kina ($287 million) on the deal after being forced to sell the shares when the price fell in 2017.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked Peter O'Neill for his friendship.
"I will look forward to working with the new prime minister of PNG in the same way I have enjoyed such a strong friendship and relationship with Peter O'Neill," he told reporters in Canberra.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mexican military helicopter crashes, killing six
- As Europe votes, populists seek to undercut bloc from within
- Contest to replace May as British prime minister hots up
- French police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in Lyon
- Twenty-nine detainees killed in Venezuela police station cellblock riot
- Why US-Iran tensions could quickly escalate into a crisis
- Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
- Trump approves modest increase of about 1,500 troops in the Middle East
- Libya coast guard rescues 290 migrants off eastern coast of Tripoli
- Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in US-China trade deal
Most Read
- Electric trains in the works: Hasina
- Chhatra League bars DUCSU VP Nur from joining Iftar event in Brahmanbaria
- Bata, Infinity fined for illegal import
- Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid
- Mamata offers to quit as West Bengal chief minister, party rejects
- Dhaka pumps 1.1 million cubic metres of sewage into rivers daily, study says
- Novartis $2m gene therapy for rare disorder is world's most expensive drug
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- 13th span of Padma Bridge installed
- Utah judge suspended without pay after critical quips about Trump