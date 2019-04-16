Home > World

Total CEO says company pledges 100 million euro to rebuild Notre-Dame

Published: 16 Apr 2019

French energy major Total will make a 100 million euro ($112.98 million) contribution to the reconstruction of the Notre-Dame cathedral, the company's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday.

Total's pledge joins that of billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault's family and his LVMH luxury goods group and other French industry tycoons who have promised funds for the rebuilding of the cathedral.

