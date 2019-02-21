Home > World

Taiwan unveils Asia's first draft law on same-sex marriage

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Feb 2019 06:07 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 06:07 PM BdST

Taiwan on Thursday proposed a draft law to allow same-sex marriage in Asia’s first such bill, but the legislation was criticized by rights activists and conservative groups amid a heated debate over marriage equality.

Voters opposed marriage equality in a series of referendums late last year, defining marriage as between a man and a woman and asking for a special law to be enacted for same-sex unions.

The draft law unveiled by cabinet on Thursday would give same-sex couples similar legal protections for marriage as heterosexuals, but marriage in civil law would remain defined as between a man and woman.

Premier Su Tseng-chang said the bill respected the referendum results, although activists had said a separate law for gay marriage was discriminatory.

“Controversies are expected about the proposal, but I really hope our homosexual friends can wait a bit longer,” Su said in a statement.

“This might fall short of expectations, but after all it’s a start,” he said.

Jennifer Lu, coordinator of Marriage Equality Coalition Taiwan, said the draft did not give complete legal protections to same-sex couples. She acknowledged the pressure on the government from all sides, but said activists will continue to fight for equal rights.

Taiwan’s parliament is expected to vote on the draft bill by late May, a deadline for legislation set by the constitutional court in May 2017 when it ruled that same-sex couples had the right to legally marry.

The divisive issue has been a challenge for President Tsai Ing-wen, whose party suffered a major defeat in local elections in November amid criticism over her reform agenda, including marriage equality.

Conservative groups that opposed same-sex marriage during the referendum said they will fight the draft bill too. The Coalition for the Happiness of Our Next Generation on Thursday called the draft “unacceptable”.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other high-ranking officials, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

`Moscow ready to cut time for nuclear strike on US'

Hoda Muthana, who was born in the United States and joined the Islamic State four years ago, with her son at a detention camp in Al-Hawl, Syria, Feb 17, 2019. The New York Times

US woman who joined IS can’t return home

A view of the warehouse in the border city of Norte de Santander, Colombia, where humanitarian supplies from the United States are being stored while they are blocked by the Venezuelan government, on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019. The New York Times

Venezuela shuts 3 Caribbean Islands ahead of aid efforts

In an image from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of mixed ammunition, displayed in a photo that was included in a court filing. The cache of weapons was recovered from the home of Christopher P Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant and self-described white nationalist. A court filing called him a domestic terrorist. The New York Times

US Coast Guard officer held over mass murder plot

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 20, 2019. REUTERS

Trump hopes to meet Kim again after summit

A large group of Venezuelan migrants ride in a truck through the Andes in Colombia, Feb 4, 2019. As many as three million people have fled Venezuela in recent years, largely on foot, their salaries so obliterated by Venezuela’s hyperinflation that bus tickets are out of reach. Others try to hitchhike for thousands of miles until they reach Ecuador or Peru. The New York Times

Refugees fleeing Venezuela face desperate hike

File photo

May saddened by three MPs quitting her party

China urges US to respect its right to prosper

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.