Saudi crown prince says terrorism a common concern with India

Published: 20 Feb 2019 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 03:08 PM BdST

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday terrorism was a common concern with India and that his country was ready to share intelligence to tackle it.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the crown prince said Saudi Arabia was ready for political cooperation with India.

"On the issue of extremism and terrorism, which is a common concern, we want to tell India that we will cooperate in every way, including intelligence sharing," the crown prince said.

The crown prince's visit comes days after a militant attack in the disputed region of Kashmir which involved a bombing of a security convoy in which 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed. The attack was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.

During the press briefing, Modi said he had agreed with Saudi Arabia to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism, naval and cyber security.

Earlier in the day, the crown prince received a ceremonial welcome at New Delhi's imposing red sandstone presidential palace.

