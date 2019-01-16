Home > World

White House considering Indra Nooyi to head World Bank

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST

The White House is considering Indra K Nooyi, the former chief executive officer of PepsiCo, for the position of World Bank president, according to several people familiar with the process, The New York Times reports.

Nooyi, who stepped down from her role at PepsiCo last August after leading the company for 12 years, has been courted as an administration ally by Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, who is playing a role in the selection of a nominee.

The decision-making process for the top post at the World Bank is fluid and in its initial stages, and early front-runners and candidates often fall off the radar, or withdraw from consideration, before the president makes his ultimate pick. Trump often makes his own gut decisions about whom to chose.

It is unclear whether Nooyi would accept the nomination if chosen by the administration, but Trump, who has written on Twitter that she views Nooyi as a “mentor + inspiration,” has floated her name as a potential successor.

Nooyi has dined with the president and other business leaders at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ. She drew criticism for assuming an advisory role on his business council, which was disbanded after many chief executives quit following Trump’s comments that blamed “many sides” for white supremacist violence in Charlottesville in August 2017. 

