White House considering Indra Nooyi to head World Bank
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
The White House is considering Indra K Nooyi, the former chief executive officer of PepsiCo, for the position of World Bank president, according to several people familiar with the process, The New York Times reports.
Nooyi, who stepped down from her role at PepsiCo last August after leading the company for 12 years, has been courted as an administration ally by Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, who is playing a role in the selection of a nominee.
The decision-making process for the top post at the World Bank is fluid and in its initial stages, and early front-runners and candidates often fall off the radar, or withdraw from consideration, before the president makes his ultimate pick. Trump often makes his own gut decisions about whom to chose.
It is unclear whether Nooyi would accept the nomination if chosen by the administration, but Trump, who has written on Twitter that she views Nooyi as a “mentor + inspiration,” has floated her name as a potential successor.
Nooyi has dined with the president and other business leaders at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ. She drew criticism for assuming an advisory role on his business council, which was disbanded after many chief executives quit following Trump’s comments that blamed “many sides” for white supremacist violence in Charlottesville in August 2017.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- White House considering Indra Nooyi to head World Bank
- UK PM May faces confidence vote as Brexit goes down to the line
- Kenya militant attack over, all ‘terrorists’ killed: President Kenyatta
- Germany's foreign minister on Brexit: Stop ‘playing games'
- Strain of shutdown is spreading as economy loses steam
- Workers in Kenya capital still trapped after militant attack
- EU leaders express dismay after May's Brexit defeat
- Gunmen kill 15 in Kenya hotel compound attack claimed by Somali Islamists
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament votes down PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- China's lunar probe sees first cotton-seed sprout
Most Read
- Beximco’s Salman becomes PM’s adviser with Cabinet rank
- Purnima Shil, the 2001 post-election gang-rape victim, buys AL nomination form
- Pregnant MP Tulip Siddiq turns up in parliament in wheelchair for Brexit deal vote
- Grameenphone lost, Robi gained most users after launch of MNP services
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament sinks PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Go to a stadium and apologise: Fakhrul to Quader
- ‘Post-polls talks’ smokescreen thickens as Quader, Imam give different accounts
- Japan wants to invest in IT in Bangladesh, Minister Motegi tells PM Hasina
- Plea to cancel bail for prime suspect Shafat in Banani rape trial