Pompeo meets Saudi leaders, cancels Kuwait visit
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince in Riyadh on Monday, but will cut short the rest of his Middle East trip to attend a family funeral, a State Department spokesman said.
Pompeo will return home after meetings in Oman instead of traveling on to Kuwait, deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said. US officials said the death was in the family of his wife, who accompanied him on the trip and will return with him.
The top US diplomat met separately with King Salman for 35 minutes and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for another 45 minutes, according to reporters traveling with him.
The US Embassy in Riyadh tweeted that Pompeo and the crown prince had agreed on the need for a continued de-escalation in Yemen and adherence to agreements made last month at talks in Sweden to end a nearly four-year civil war between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and the Iranian-aligned Houthis.
Pompeo has said he would also discuss the investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October, but no details of that discussion were immediately available.
A CIA assessment has blamed Prince Mohammed for ordering the killing of Khashoggi, a longtime royal insider who had become a critic of the crown prince, though Saudi officials deny the prince ordered the murder.
The killing has sparked the kingdom’s worst political crisis in a generation, strained ties with Western allies including the United States, and focused attention on Prince Mohammed’s domestic crackdown on dissent and the war in Yemen.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pompeo meets Saudi leaders, cancels Kuwait visit
- Trump threatens Turkey with economic devastation if it attacks Syrian Kurd militia
- Voice box from Indonesia plane crash recovered
- Indian city gears up for world's largest religious festival
- 15 people killed in Iran plane crash: Fars
- China posts strongest export growth in 7 years in 2018 despite trade war
- Republican Senator Graham urges Trump to open US government temporarily
- UK's May says parliament blocking Brexit is more likely than 'no deal'
- After arrest, Poland could limit use of Huawei products
- White House asked for options to strike Iran: WSJ
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
- Transport workers call strike in Chattogram over MP ‘beating’ their leaders
- PM Hasina will invite all parties to talks again, says Quader
- New BRTC buses, trucks start arriving from India