Home > World

Pompeo meets Saudi leaders, cancels Kuwait visit

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince in Riyadh on Monday, but will cut short the rest of his Middle East trip to attend a family funeral, a State Department spokesman said.

Pompeo will return home after meetings in Oman instead of traveling on to Kuwait, deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said. US officials said the death was in the family of his wife, who accompanied him on the trip and will return with him.

The top US diplomat met separately with King Salman for 35 minutes and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for another 45 minutes, according to reporters traveling with him.

The US Embassy in Riyadh tweeted that Pompeo and the crown prince had agreed on the need for a continued de-escalation in Yemen and adherence to agreements made last month at talks in Sweden to end a nearly four-year civil war between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and the Iranian-aligned Houthis.

Pompeo has said he would also discuss the investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October, but no details of that discussion were immediately available.

A CIA assessment has blamed Prince Mohammed for ordering the killing of Khashoggi, a longtime royal insider who had become a critic of the crown prince, though Saudi officials deny the prince ordered the murder.

The killing has sparked the kingdom’s worst political crisis in a generation, strained ties with Western allies including the United States, and focused attention on Prince Mohammed’s domestic crackdown on dissent and the war in Yemen.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Trump threatens Turkey with economic devastation

Pompeo cancels Kuwait visit

May warns of catastrophe if Brexit deal fails

FILE PHOTO - Wreckage recovered from Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, lies at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

Voice box from Indonesia plane crash recovered

Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during

World’s largest religious festival to begin in India

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Jan 9, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

No Brexit more likely than no deal: May

FILE PHOTO: Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) waits for US President Donald Trump to enter the room to speak about the

Temporarily end shutdown: Graham to Trump

15 killed in Iran plane crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.