Violence against journalists hits unprecedented levels: RSF
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-18 23:45:42.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-18 23:45:42.0 BdST
The murder of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi in a year when more than half of all journalists killed were targeted deliberately reflects a hatred of the media in many areas of society, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Tuesday.
At least 63 professional journalists around the world were killed doing their jobs in 2018, RSF said, a 15 percent increase on last year. The number of fatalities rises to 80 when including all media workers and citizen journalists.
“The hatred of journalists that is voiced ... by unscrupulous politicians, religious leaders and businessmen has tragic consequences on the ground, and has been reflected in this disturbing increase in violations against journalists,” RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said in a statement.
Khashoggi, a royal insider who became a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and began writing for the Washington Post after moving to the United States last year, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.
Khashoggi’s death sparked global outrage. Saudi officials have rejected accusations that the crown prince ordered his death.
The Paris-based body said that the three most dangerous countries for journalists to work in were Afghanistan, Syria and Mexico.
Meanwhile, the shooting of five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper propelled the United States into the ranks of the most dangerous countries.
The media freedom organization said 348 journalists are being detained worldwide, compared with 326 at this time in 2017. China, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt hold more than half the world’s imprisoned journalists.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Don't blame migrants for everything, Pope tells politicians
- Violence against journalists hits unprecedented levels: RSF
- North Korea, fearing K-pop and porn, warns against smartphones’ influence
- British government steps up 'no-deal' Brexit preparations
- Saturn rings may vanish in 100 mn years: NASA
- China's Xi pledges 'unswerving' reforms, but on own terms
- Maduro says Venezuela's civil militia grows to 1.6 million members
- Imran hopes US-Taliban talks end Afghan suffering
- 4 Chinese activists shave heads to protest 'persecution' of husbands
- Believe it or not, most Americans want to live abroad
Most Read
- Awami League promises ‘progress and prosperity’ in election manifesto
- Bangladesh retains second place in Asia on World Economic Forum gender gap index
- BNP manifesto silent on war crimes trials
- HC orders EC to make swift decision on Jamaat candidates
- High Court rejects appeals to restore Khaleda’s nominations for Dec 30 polls
- Awami League outlines path towards developed Bangladesh in manifesto
- Look kindly on mistakes, says Hasina
- Latif Siddique falls ill on third day of hunger strike over campaign attack
- Film and drama director Saidul Anam Tutul dies at 68
- 1,016 BGB platoons to be deployed nationwide to maintain order for election