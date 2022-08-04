With eye on Russia, US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO

The US Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Senate voted 95 to 1 to support ratification of accession documents, easily surpassing the two-thirds majority of 67 votes required to support ratification of the two countries' accession documents.

"This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan US commitment to NATO, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to the Feb 24 invasion. Russia has repeatedly warned both countries against joining the alliance.