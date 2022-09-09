The scandals of Queen Elizabeth's reign

Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday aged 96, was praised for her devotion to duty, but her reign was often overshadowed by scandals involving her extended family.

Here are some of the most prominent crises to hit the royal family during her 70 years on the throne.

PRINCESS MARGARET

Queen Elizabeth's younger sister Princess Margaret was at the centre of many scandals that rocked the monarchy at the start of her reign.

A rebellious beauty, Margaret was forced to call off a proposed marriage to a dashing air force officer, Group Captain Peter Townsend, in 1955 because, as a divorced man, he was deemed unsuitable by the stiff conventions of the time.

Instead, she married society photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones, who assumed the title Lord Snowdon. That marriage ended after a fling with landscape gardener Roddy Llewellyn, who was 18 years her junior.

PRINCE PHILIP

Her decision to marry Greek Prince Philip was not without controversy.

While Philip had served with distinction in the British Royal Navy during the Second World War, he had sisters who were married to German aristocrats who were members of the Nazi party. As such none of his German relatives were invited to their wedding.

In her early years on the throne, he was dogged by rumours that he was having extra-marital affairs.

While Philip was on a solo tour of the Commonwealth in 1957, his private secretary Mike Parker was forced to quit after his wife filed for divorce, leading to speculation about the queen's husband himself.

"It is quite untrue that there is any rift between the Queen and the Duke," the queen's spokesman said in a rare statement at the time.

PRINCESS DIANA AND CAMILLA

There was no greater scandal during her reign than the failed marriage of eldest son Charles and his first wife Diana, and his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, the original love of his life with whom he had an affair and later married after Diana's death.

The 1981 wedding of Charles and Diana was followed by ugly stories in tabloid newspapers, with the couple rarely off the front pages as their relationship fell to pieces at the end of the decade and into the 1990s.

A 1992 book by journalist Andrew Morton, for which he later confirmed Diana had been his prime source, revealed her union with Charles was broken beyond repair, and that she had suffered eating disorders and been driven to suicide attempts.

Later that year newspapers published excerpts of taped telephone conversation between Diana and James Gilby, who called her "Squidgy". A newspaper then intercepted a phone call between Charles and his lover Camilla in 1993 in which the prince said he wanted to be reincarnated as her tampon.

After their separation, both gave TV interviews in which they admitted infidelity, with Diana saying she had an affair with military officer James Hewitt, and that there had been "three of us" in the marriage - a reference to Camilla.