Top shipper of Russian oil secures Indian cover as Western certifiers exit

An Indian agency has stepped in to provide safety certification for most of Gatik Ship Management's fleet, a major carrier of Russian oil to India, after Lloyd's Register and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) withdrew classification for many of its vessels, records show.

Mumbai-based Gatik, which has emerged this year as a significant player in Russian oil transport, also recently reflagged at least four of its vessels to Mongolia, according to data from maritime platform Lloyd's List Intelligence.

This followed the de-flagging of 36 of the Gatik-managed fleet by St Kitts & Nevis International Ship Registry.