Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Biden, Trump prep for presidential debate that will highlight mental fitness

This will be the earliest presidential debate in modern US history and a critical event for both candidates

Biden, Trump prep for presidential debate that will highlight men
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 22 Jun 2024, 03:22 PM

Updated : 22 Jun 2024, 03:22 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Read More
UN chief warns: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
UN chief warns: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
Hasina gets warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Hasina gets warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy
Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy
Child’s body found 3 days after Teesta boat capsize
Child’s body found 3 days after Teesta boat capsize
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More