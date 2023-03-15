Hunger, malnutrition rising sharply in Syria: WFP

"The situation is worse than ever in Syria, the United Nations agency's Middle East director, Corrine Fleischer, told Reuters.

About 55% of Syria's population of some 12.1 million people are food insecure and a further 2.9 million are at risk of sliding into hunger, a WFP report said.

Data show malnutrition is rising and that stunting and maternal malnutrition rates are at unprecedented levels.

"We're very, very concerned that hunger is on a steep rise in Syria," Fleischer said.

An earthquake in February which killed at least 53,000 across Syria and Turkey came on top of social and economic hardship of 12 years of war and a weakening Syrian pound.