Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens, security sources say

Israeli strikes on the northern Syrian city of Aleppo early on Friday killed 38 people including five members of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, two security sources said, the deadliest attacks so far in an intensified Israeli campaign against Iran's allies in Syria.

Israel has ramped up its airstrikes on both Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria since the Oct 7 incursion by Iran-backed Palestinian faction Hamas into Israel.

Tehran and its proxies have entrenched themselves across Syria, including around Aleppo and the capital Damascus.

Israel has repeatedly struck international airports in both cities over the years to disrupt weapons flows to Iran's allies in the region, but strikes since Oct 7 have been deadlier and prompted Iran to withdraw some of its top officers from Syria.

Syria's defence ministry said Israeli strikes hit several areas in the southeastern part of Aleppo province around 1:45am local time (2245 GMT on Thursday), killing a number of civilians and military personnel.

It said the airstrikes coincided with drone attacks carried out from Idlib and western rural Aleppo that the ministry described as having been conducted by "terrorist organisations" against civilians in Aleppo and its surroundings.