    বাংলা

    Iranian consulate in Damascus flattened in suspected Israeli air strike

    Iran's Tasnim news agency said five people were killed in the Israeli strike

    Reuters
    Published : 1 April 2024, 04:37 PM
    Updated : 1 April 2024, 04:37 PM

    Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus was flattened on Monday in what Syrian and Iranian media described as an Israeli air strike, a startling apparent escalation of conflict in the Middle East that would pit Israel against Iran and its allies. 

    A Lebanese security source, speaking to Reuters, said one of the dead was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Iranian state television said several Iranian diplomats had been killed. 

    Reuters reporters at the scene in the Mezzeh district of the Syrian capital saw smoke rising from rubble of a building that had been flattened, and emergency vehicles parked outside. An Iranian flag hung from a pole in front of the debris. The Syrian and Iranian foreign ministers were both spotted at the scene. 

    Israel, which has repeatedly hit Iranian targets during the six-month war in Gaza, declined to comment on the incident, following its usual practice. An Israeli military spokesperson said: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media." 

    Iran's Tasnim news agency said five people were killed in the Israeli strike. Syria's SANA state news agency reported an unspecified number of deaths and injuries. 

    Since the Iranian-backed Palestinian faction Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Israel has ramped up airstrikes in Syria against Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia and Iran's Guards, both of which support the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

    RELATED STORIES
    UK anti-terrorism police investigate stabbing of Persian language journalist
    UK anti-terrorism police investigate stabbing of Persian language journalist
    British police and security officials have increasingly warned about Iran's growing use of criminal proxies to carry out attacks abroad
    Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 29, 2024.
    Israel kills dozens in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip
    At least 10 policemen, tasked with securing aid to the displaced in northern Gaza, were among those killed in Al-Shejaia
    A warplane carries out a bombing run above Syria near the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights , Israel Jul 24, 2018.
    Israel hits Syria in heaviest raid on Iran proxies in months
    The Israeli military said on Friday it had killed Ali Abed Akhsan Naim, deputy commander of Hezbollah's rocket and missiles unit
    ranian ballistic missiles are displayed during the ceremony of joining the Armed Forces, in Tehran, Iran, August 22, 2023.
    Iran sends Russia hundreds of ballistic missiles
    Iran's provision of around 400 missiles includes many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources said

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin