Tiger dies ‘after eating monitor lizard’ in Bangladesh safari park
A Royal Bengal Tiger has died after eating a monitor lizard at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur, the authorities have said.
The big cat, one of four born together in the park, stopped eating and became drowsy after it had eaten a large monitor lizard some days ago, the park’s Acting Supervisor Md Tobibur Rahman told bdnews24.com on Friday.
It was tranquilised and given treatment, but could not be seen for some days, he said.
The animal was found dead on a path inside the section for tigers last Monday afternoon, the supervisor said.
“We guess that the tiger became ill after consuming the monitor lizard and subsequently died because it stopped eating. It might have also been bitten by a snake,” he added.
File Photo: A lizard at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
Sripur Upazila Livestock Officer Ukil Uddin, who conducted a post-mortem examination on the body, said it might have died from food poisoning.
Further tests in Dhaka will reveal the cause of its death, he added.
