Bangladesh HC suspends permits to use elephants for entertainment purposes

The High Court has put a freeze on the issuance and renewal of licences for private ownership of captive elephants for circus performances, parades and other purposes.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order on Sunday in response to a writ petition against the mistreatment of elephants.

The court questioned the legality of granting new licences to private owners and renewing existing ones to use elephants for entertainment purposes.

It also issued a rule asking why the failure of the authorities to prevent the mistreatment and cruelty towards elephants should not be deemed illegal.

Advocate Shakib Mahbub represented the petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta appeared on behalf of the state.