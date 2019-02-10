Home > Wildlife

Nilgai at Ramsagar National Park gets a partner

  Dinajpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Feb 2019 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 12:05 PM BdST

A female Nilgai at the Ramsagar National Park in Dinajpur has gotten a partner after being alone for about six months.

A male Nilgai caught recently in Naogaon’s Manda Upazila was brought to the national park on Saturday.

The two seemed to become quite close after the male Nilgai was released in the reserve and were seen running around together.

The Nilgais are a species of deer, usually large brown or bluish grey, native to Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Nepal. They have been steering clear of visitors to the park and authorities are reluctant to allow excited tourists to disturb them.

Ramsagar National Park caretaker Abdus Salam Tuhin told bdnews24.com that on Sep 4, 2018 locals captured the female Nilgai from Ranisankail Upazila in Thakurgaon. The forest department then rescued the animal and brought it to Ramsagar.

It had been alone since then, he said.

