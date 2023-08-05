Afghanistan: Taliban, the West and the imperatives

The international community, and that essentially means western nations, have made it clear that their engagement with the Taliban in Doha is not to be construed as a recognition of the Islamist group’s political hold on Afghanistan. That position does not quite promise a solution to the problems the West sees as having arisen in Kabul following the takeover of the country by the Taliban in mid-August.

The self-evident truth is that for the first time in a very long time, it is Afghans, of course in the shape and form of the Taliban, who are today in control of their country. The old story of the country being hostage to Soviet hegemony between the late 1970s and 1980s now belongs in the past. Again, the Taliban, dominated as it was by al-Qaeda and in the looming shadow of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) before the Sept 11 attacks on the United States, has nearly faded from history. And with the sudden, one would say precipitate, withdrawal of US and Nato forces from the country in August and a resurgent Taliban, there is refreshingly an absence of foreign presence in Afghanistan at this point.

But, wait. Given that ISIL-K has claimed responsibility for the violence which has left hundreds dead in the country in the aftermath of the Biden decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, to what degree can the global community be reassured that Afghanistan is finally at peace, that the road ahead for it lies smooth and clear?

There can be little reason for complacency here, in the light of the path Afghanistan has taken or has been struggling to take, since August. The Taliban will certainly need to do more to convince the world that internal security will be ensured and that Afghanistan will be a safe place not only for its people but also for those --- diplomats, international agencies, and the media --- who choose to travel to Kabul and beyond. That is of course easier said than done, for the Afghan government led by the Taliban clearly does not have the resources it needs to guarantee security in the country.

With conditions being dire economically, with hunger threatening its people, the country is in obvious need of assistance from the global community. To be sure, the European Union has promised aid to the tune of $1bn that it says will be handled by development agencies and not by the Taliban. Trust is thus yet in deficit when dealing directly with the Taliban leadership. Given that honour is paramount in the lives of the Pashtun community -- and Pashtuns constitute the government operating in Kabul today -- one wonders if treating the government in such a cavalier manner might not backfire.