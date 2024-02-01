Venice revellers enjoy last carnival before fee for day-trippers

Four thousands visitors have already booked their stay through the official app for the 29 days, he added.

There will be no barriers or turnstiles, but officials will carry out spot checks at entrance points to the islands which comprise the city. Tourists who do not pay the fee of 5 euros will be fined between 50 euros and 500 euros.

While locals are exempted from the charge, some worry that the new rules may complicate things.

"It can be a problem for all those who live just outside Venice and need to come here, maybe to see their parents," said Filippo, a resident who declined to give his surname.

"Those who live nearby have to book. They don't pay but it's a bit messy," he added.