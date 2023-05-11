Privacy or safety? US brings 'surveillance city to the suburbs'

Fusus did not respond to multiple requests for comment over the past three weeks. In a report published on its website, the company says its technology provides "greater safety with an eye to privacy", citing "robust community protections", including activity logs that track how police use the tool.

'REAL-TIME CRIME CENTER IN THE CLOUD'

For over a decade, larger U.S. cities have been building integrated monitoring programs that often link public and private cameras to allow police to keep tabs on various locations.

In 2012 New York City launched its Domain Awareness System with Microsoft, and in 2016 Detroit launched Project Greenlight in partnership with Motorola - both programs linking public and private camera networks.

But such systems have often been out of reach for smaller communities, said Sean Patton, a product manager with IPVM.

"So Fusus has come in and grabbed significant market share," said Patton, who authored a 2022 report about Fusus, which was buoyed by a $21 million investment from police body-camera maker Axon in 2022.

In a podcast interview in March for Business Radio, Fusus CEO Chris Lindenau said the goal of the company was to build New York-style surveillance systems for thousands of smaller police departments around the U.S.

With annual subscription fees starting under $20,000 Fusus provides cities with what it calls a "real-time crime center in the cloud", while New York's system cost as much as $40 million to set up, according to local media.

Business owners are then encouraged by the police to buy hardware that integrate their onsite cameras with the police network - allowing police to call up the private camera network on their own phones, tablets, and desktops.

The camera network is also supplemented by feeds from Axon's body cameras, as well as drones and public CCTV cameras.

Cameras can be registered on the system without the additional hardware - including home cameras like Amazon Ring devices - to provide police with a list of devices they can canvass after a crime has occurred to find evidence.

Overall crime rates have decreased steadily in the U.S. since the 1990s, according to Pew Research - although the country has seen upticks in both property crime and murders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of public and private surveillance cameras in use grew from 70 million in 2018 to 85 million in 2021, industry research group IHS Markit has found.

The research into the relationship between surveillance cameras and crime is mixed - some studies show that the presence of cameras does result in less crime, while others suggest it merely displaces the activity.

Rialto is betting big on cameras: from 2020 all newly constructed or remodeled commercial and industrial properties in the city were required by the police to register cameras in the Fusus system and allow police to access a live-view, according to the police department.

Police in Rialto want to be able to draw a circle on a map of the city, and automatically pull up security camera feeds from cameras in that radius, tracking anyone who moves through those zones.

According to training materials and pitch documents obtained through public records requests, cities can also integrate the Fusus platform with a suite of other big-data policing tools.

These include automatic license plate readers, the gunshot detection tool shotspotter, and predictive policing, as well as AI-powered surveillance tools that allow police to scan the city for specific cars, or people.