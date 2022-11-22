Somalis are dying of hunger, but why no famine declaration?

What is a famine?

Famine is declared in an area when severe hunger is already widespread, and when people have started dying of starvation because they do not have enough nutritious food.

According to the United Nations, the affected area must meet three conditions:

- At least 20% of the population is facing extreme food shortages

- At least 30% of children are suffering from acute malnutrition

- At least two people out of every 10,000 inhabitants are dying each day due to starvation, or a combination of severe hunger and illness

Why is Somalia facing another famine?

Climate change is the main reason, say aid workers. Somalia - and parts of neighbouring Ethiopia and Kenya - are facing the fifth failed rainy season in a row.

This has pushed vulnerable populations - already hit by years of insurgency by Islamist insurgents al Shabaab and loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic - to the brink.

Hunger has been worsened due to the soaring cost of grain, fuel and fertilizer following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Somalia relies on Russia and Ukraine for 90% of its wheat, and prices of some basic commodities have risen by up to 160%.

How is the drought affecting Somalis?

About 6.7 million people - nearly half the country's population - face severe hunger as a lack of rain for more than two years has decimated their crops and killed livestock.

More than one million people have been uprooted from their homes and forced to trek for days in search of food, water and medical treatment.

Hundreds of malnourished and disease-hit children have already died and more than 300,000 people face starvation.

If people are dying, then why has famine not been declared?

The decision to declare a famine is generally made jointly by the government and the United Nations.

A famine declaration can be politically contentious as governments may see it as a blight on their rule and an opportunity for opponents to point to a failure of governance and inability to provide basic protection.