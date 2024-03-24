Google, Apple breakups on the agenda as global regulators target tech

BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO

It is far from certain that regulators will issue break-up order as they mull options and any action may just result in a fine. Legal experts also suggested the case against Apple, drawing from the 1998 case against Microsoft MSFT.O, could be more difficult this time.

"In the European Union, there is less of a tradition, with splitting a company seen as a last resort. It has never happened before," said a Commission official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Apple's highly integrated system would also make a break-up difficult compared with Google, said lawyer Damien Geradin at Geradin Partners, who is advising several app developers in other cases against Apple.

"It seems to me much more complicated. You are talking about something that is integrated, for example you can't force Apple to divest its App Store. That doesn't make sense," he said.

He said it would be better to impose behavioural remedies on Apple that obligates it to do certain things while in the case of Google, a break-up order could simply target acquisitions made to strengthen its key services.

"What's more likely is they (DOJ) go for remedies like opening up hardware functionality, or making sure developers aren't being discriminated against in terms of pricing," said Max von Thun, director of advocacy group Open Markets.

"I think they want to say that everything's on the table, but it doesn't necessarily mean they'll choose that path," he said.

Apple gets most of its nearly $400 billion-a-year revenue from selling hardware -- iPhones, Macs, iPads and Watches -- followed by its Services business, which will brings in roughly $100 billion a year.

Structural remedies such as break-ups will ultimately be tested in courts, said Assimakis Komninos, partner at law firm White & Case.

"I would say that experiences of imposed structural measures, such as breakups, are not many, but the small past experience shows that this is very tricky, aside from the formidable legal challenges," he said.