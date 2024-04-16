Jury selection under way in historic Trump criminal trial

The judge in Donald Trump's trial dismissed dozens of potential New York City jurors on Monday who said they could not fairly decide whether the 2024 Republican presidential candidate illegally covered up a hush money payment to a porn star.

On the first day of the historic criminal trial, the first to involve a former US president, Justice Juan Merchan told nearly 100 prospective jurors they must set aside any biases or personal attitudes about the defendant or the case, including "political orientation."

At least 50 were dismissed after saying they could not be impartial in judging Trump. Others were excused who said they could not serve for other reasons.

"I just couldn't do it," one prospective juror was heard to say outside the courtroom.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, has charged Trump with falsifying records to cover up a $130,000 payment in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels about a 2006 sexual encounter she has said they had. Trump has denied any such relationship with Daniels and has pleaded not guilty.

Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has testified that he made the payment to buy Daniels' silence ahead of the 2016 election, in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump must attend the trial, which is expected to last through May, the judge ruled, denying a request for Trump to miss a session to attend a US Supreme Court session in Washington next week where Trump's lawyers will argue he should not face separate criminal charges of election interference.

"It looks like the judge isn't going to allow me to escape this scam, this scam trial," Trump said in the hallway after the court adjourned until 9:30 am on Tuesday.