Trump calls TikTok a threat but says some kids could 'go crazy' without it

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday TikTok was a national security threat but also said a ban on the popular app would hurt some kids and only strengthen Meta Platforms' Facebook, which the Republican has harshly criticized.

Trump reiterated his concerns as lawmakers weigh a bill this week that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the short video app used by 170 million Americans.

The US House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday under fast-track rules that require two-thirds of members to vote "yes" for the measure to win passage.