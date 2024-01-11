Microsoft challenges Apple as world's most valuable company

A recent dip in Apple's stock over worries about iPhone sales has left the Silicon Valley tech heavyweight in danger of being overtaken by Microsoft as the world's most valuable company.

Fresh worries about smartphone demand have pushed Apple's shares down 4% so far in 2024 after rallying 48% last year. Microsoft is up about 2% year to date after surging 57% in 2023.

Apple dipped 0.4% on Wednesday, while Microsoft added 1.6%, further eroding the iPhone maker's lead. Apple's stock market value is now at $2.866 trillion, compared to Microsoft's $2.837 trillion value.

Apple's market capitalization peaked at $3.081 trillion on Dec 14, while Microsoft's value reached as much as $2.844 trillion on Nov 28.

IPhone sales in China dropped 30% in the first week of 2024, Jefferies analysts said in a client note this week, adding to signs of growing competitive pressures from Huawei and other domestic rivals.

Sales of Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset start on Feb 2 in the United States, marking Apple's biggest product launch since the iPhone in 2007. However, UBS in a report on Monday estimated that Vision Pro sales would be "relatively immaterial" to Apple's earnings per share in 2024.