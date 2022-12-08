    বাংলা

    Amazon shopping site back up after outage

    Earlier in the day, some users in the US faced issues accessing the shopping site

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Dec 2022, 06:04 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2022, 06:04 PM

    Amazon.com Inc said it has resolved an issue that prevented some users from accessing the shopping site on Wednesday.

    "We're sorry that some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue," a company spokesperson told Reuters, but did not provide any details on what caused the outage.

    Earlier in the day, some users in the US faced issues accessing the shopping site. About 12,000 users reported issues as of 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    Amazon's shares were down marginally amid a wider selloff in stock markets.

