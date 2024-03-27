Chinese TikTok sellers complain of under-fire platform tightening US rule enforcement

Chinese e-commerce vendors that want to sell products on TikTok Shop in the US as an alternative to Amazon are upset by moves they say the short video app has made to tighten enforcement of its rules for overseas sellers opening shops on the platform.

Chinese-owned TikTok, which faces the threat of having to divest its US operations or be banned, has in recent weeks taken a harder stance toward enforcing its internal rules, according to five Chinese vendors on the site and an industry association that represents 3,000 Chinese stores selling products online.

TikTok is requiring that US entities registered by sellers be 51% US owned and chaired by an US passport holder, said the vendors and Winnie Wang, executive chairman of the Shenzhen Cross Border E-Commerce Association, China's largest sellers group based in the manufacturing hub.

Many Chinese sellers had used US entities to be recognised as US merchants on the platform but the rules mean they will need to be re-registered as overseas sellers, which they say receive less prominence and support, putting them at a disadvantage compared to US TikTok sellers.