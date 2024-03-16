Try your luck in Brussels: shop sells still-sealed unwanted Amazon parcels

A shop has opened in Brussels selling still-sealed unwanted Amazon parcels by the kilo, effectively a lottery ticket which could win the holder a connected watch, a smartphone - or a worthless trinket.

The shop called "Pile ou Face", French for "Heads or Tails", is located near the central square Place Flagey and offers the parcels at 16 euros ($17.40) per kilo. Customers pick a box among the dozens stored in the shop and some open them on the spot.

"It is like gambling. I paid 40 euros and I got three or four headphones, I did a good job," said Paul, who declined to give his last name.

Gisele Peeters is a bit disappointed, though. Her 14.40 euro parcel contained an old-style telephone with a dial. "It's not something I would have bought. I'll try to resell it," she said.