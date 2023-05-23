"You’ll never go to a search site again," he said. "You’ll never go to Amazon."

Speaking at AI Forward 2023, an event in San Francisco hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and SV Angel, Gates said it would disappoint him if Microsoft were not in the running, though there was a 50% chance the top player to emerge will be a startup.

Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.