    বাংলা

    PM Sunak sets Britain back on climate change, says watchdog head

    Chris Stark, who will step down as chief executive of the independent Climate Change Committee next week, told the BBC broadcaster that UK climate policy had become less ambitious

    Reuters
    Published : 20 April 2024, 08:28 PM
    Updated : 20 April 2024, 08:28 PM

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set Britain back on tackling climate change and must do more on heating and industrial emissions to stop slipping behind other nations, the head of the government's advisory body has said.

    Chris Stark, who will step down as chief executive of the independent Climate Change Committee next week, told the BBC broadcaster that UK climate policy had become less ambitious.

    "That is extremely hard to recover," Stark said, according to excerpts from the interview due to air on Sunday.

    "I think it's set us back."

    Under pressure to address cost-of-living concerns and trailing the opposition Labour Party before an election later this year, Sunak has outraged environmental campaigners by watering down some measures to reach net zero emissions.

    He says delaying targets for changing cars and domestic heating are pragmatic moves needed to maintain the consent of the British people, with the country's commitment to reach net zero by 2050 still intact.

    Stark, who has run the committee since April 2018 but will now join consultancy the Carbon Trust as chief executive later this year, said Britain needed to do more work on how homes were heated and industrial emissions managed, as well as in the farming and transport systems.

    "I definitely feel we're at risk," he said.

    Asked about Stark's comments, a government spokesperson said Britain was the first major economy to halve greenhouse gas emissions since 1990 and had set into law one of the most ambitious 2035 climate change targets.

    "But we need to reach our net zero goals in a sustainable way so we have taken action to protect our energy security, ease the burdens on hard-working people and provide transparency about the choices involved so that we bring people with us in meeting our climate targets," the spokesperson added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League suspends Tangail leader Boro Moni on rape accusation
    AL suspends Tangail leader Boro Moni on rape accusation
    The Tangail Municipality unit recommends expelling him for ‘heavily damaging the party’s image’
    Death row convict in Humayun Azad murder case arrested
    Convict in Humayun Azad murder case arrested
    Detained JMB leader Noor Mohammad aka Sabu was directly involved in the 2004 murder, police say
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepares to speak to employees of a bus depot during the launch of the local election campaign in Heanor, Britain, March 22, 2024. Darren Staples/Pool via REUTERS
    Don't mess with England flag: Sunak
    England's Football Association says it is not the first time that different coloured St George's cross-inspired designs have appeared on England shirts
    A person holds white roses as people take part in a cross-faith peace march attempting to bridge divisions over the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which is causing rising levels of Islamophobia and antisemitism, in London, Britain, January 21, 2024
    UK government pledges extra cash for Muslims' security
    Last month, Sunak warned that Britain's multi-ethnic democracy was being deliberately undermined by Islamist and far-right extremists

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp