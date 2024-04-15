    বাংলা

    Apple loses top phonemaker spot to Samsung as iPhone shipments drop, IDC says

    The company earlier this year lost the crown as the world's most valuable company to Microsoft

    Reuters
    Published : 15 April 2024, 05:01 AM
    Updated : 15 April 2024, 05:01 AM

    Apple's smartphone shipments dropped about 10 percent in the first quarter of 2024, hurt by intensifying competition by Android smartphone makers aiming for the top spot, data from research firm IDC showed on Sunday.

    Global smartphone shipments increased 7.8 percent to 289.4 million units during January-March, with Samsung at 20.8 percent market share, clinching the top phonemaker spot from Apple.

    The iPhone-maker's steep sales decline comes after its strong performance in the December quarter when it overtook Samsung as the world's No.1 phone maker. It's back to the second spot, with 17.3 percent market share, as Chinese brands such as Huawei gain market share.

    Xiaomi, one of China's top smartphone makers, occupied the third position with a market share of 14.1 percent during the first quarter.

    South Korea's Samsung, which launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup - Galaxy S24 series - in the beginning of the year, shipped more than 60 million phones during the period.

    Global sales of Galaxy S24 smartphones jumped 8 percent, compared to last year's Galaxy S23 series during their first three weeks of availability, data provider Counterpoint previously said.

    In the first quarter, Apple shipped 50.1 million iPhones, down from 55.4 million units it shipped same period last year, according to IDC.

    Apple's smartphone shipments in China shrank 2.1 percent in the final quarter of 2023 from a year earlier.

    The drop underscores the challenges facing the US firm in its third biggest market, as some Chinese companies and government agencies limit employees' use of Apple devices, a measure that mirrors US government restrictions on Chinese apps on security grounds.

    The Cupertino, California-based company in June will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where it will highlight updates to the software powering iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices.

    Investors are closely watching for updates on artificial intelligence development at Apple, which has so far spoken little about incorporating the AI technology into its devices. The company earlier this year lost the crown as the world's most valuable company to Microsoft.

    RELATED STORIES
    Customers buy fruits and vegetables at an open air evening market in Ahmedabad, India, August 21, 2023.
    India inflation likely cooled in March
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said last week that food price volatility remains a concern
    Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan inside a madrasa that also acts as a mosque in village Nayabans in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India May 9, 2019.
    India's top court puts order banning Islamic schools on hold
    In the ten years of Modi's tenure, members of his BJP and its affiliates have repeatedly been accused of anti-Islamic hate speech and vigilantism
    Chef Jose Andres shops at the Athens Central Market in Athens, Greece, in this undated handout image. REUTERS
    Take a culinary adventure in Athens with chef Jose Andres
    Andres loves the region so much. His latest book, ‘Zaytinya’, is all about the flavours of Greece, Turkey and Lebanon
    Police officers walk in front of India's parliament building a day before its inauguration in New Delhi, Sept 18, 2023.
    Vedanta, Airtel, Essel among top funders of Indian political parties
    The companies were among the country's top political funders over the last five years under a now-scrapped opaque funding system, data shows

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor