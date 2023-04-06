Apple says 'Hello Mumbai' at first India store launch

Apple Inc on Wednesday revealed the look of its first retail store in India, as several people tried to catch a glimpse outside the store's black and yellow artwork patterned after Mumbai's iconic taxis.

The store is still in barricades and is likely to open this month, a person familiar with the matter said.

India has become a big market for the Cupertino, California-based company, which launched an online retail store in the world's second-largest smartphone market in 2020.

Still, due to its high prices, Apple has only a 3% share of India's smartphone market.

Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the country, with 2021 launch plans delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.