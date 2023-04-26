Tech giants bury mediocre results under AI hype

That likely explains why both firms can hardly wait for the promise of AI to arrive. It took Nadella only five words to mention it in his comments accompanying Microsoft’s earnings release. Sundar Pichai, his counterpart at Alphabet, restrained himself to his second sentence. Rapid advances in chatbots like ChatGPT, developed by Microsoft partner OpenAI, have caught the public imagination and, according to their boosters, promise to radically improve existing markets like search and create giant new ones.

How fast this will show up in either firm’s financial statements isn’t clear. But, with results ho-hum for now, it’s an easy pleasure for both management and investors to dream of AI gains just around the corner.

CONTEXT NEWS

Microsoft said on April 25 that revenue for the quarter ending March 31 was $52.9 billion, a 7% increase from the same period a year ago. Revenue was flat compared to the previous quarter. The company earned $18.3 billion, or $2.45 a share, compared to $16.7 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year ago.