    Art history students break boundaries with 'Unbound Voices' exhibition in Dhaka

    The ongoing exhibition at Dhaka's EMK Center celebrates the diversity of artistic expression and the intersection of academia and creativity

    Anindya Nahar Habib
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 02:28 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 02:28 PM

    This shift from theory to practice sets a commendable example for other art history students. It challenges the stereotype that art historians are confined to the archives, highlighting the transformative power of hands-on artistic engagement. The exhibition becomes a canvas where students break free from the confines of traditional academic expectations, demonstrating that the study of art is not solely about analysis but also about contributing to the ongoing dialogue through their creative expression.

    Among the contributions were pieces by Dr Shake Manir Uddin and Sabrina Shahnaz, former students and now teachers at the department.

    Renowned artist Mahbubur Rahman, Engineer Moinul Abedin Mitu, artist and curator Monjur Ahmed, and Dr Milton Kumar Dev, professor of history at the university, were among the distinguished guests in attendance at the inaugural ceremony.

    Art history students at the University of Dhaka are getting their chance to express their creativity beyond the traditional bounds of academia at the 'Unbound Voices: Exploring Freedom of Expression Through Art'.

    Curated by Sanjoy Chakraborty from the Department of History of Art, the exhibition runs from Jan 13-22 at the EMK Center in Dhaka.

    The collaboration between EMK and the department showcases a dynamic display of artwork by current and former students, signifying the intersection of academia and creative exploration.

    Its unique positioning within the academic landscape sets 'Unbound Voices' apart. Traditionally, art history students are seen as individuals immersed in books and research, delving into art's historical and theoretical aspects. However, this exhibition stands out by allowing students to actively immerse themselves in artistic creation instead of limiting themselves to studying art.

    Their presence further emphasised the importance of recognising and appreciating the multifaceted talents of art history students.

    This foray into the world of making art will hopefully create a ripple effect, inspiring others within the academic community to explore their creative potential.

    This confluence of academic prowess and artistic expression can be seen firsthand at the EMK Center, Level 6, CES(A) 1/A, Road 113, Gulshan Ave, Dhaka. The exhibition is open from 09:30 am to 08:00 pm (excluding Fridays and national holidays).

    A virtual exhibition is also accessible at the EMK Center's website, ensuring that the impact of 'Unbound Voices' extends beyond physical boundaries and resonates as a rousing example for art history students and enthusiasts alike.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

