Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 11, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Special train to carry Rajshahi mangoes to Dhaka after crossing Padma Bridge

The ‘mango special train’ service will launch from Chapainawabganj from Jun 10

Special train to carry Rajshahi mangoes to Dhaka after crossing P

Rajshahi Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 May 2024, 05:21 PM

Updated : 11 May 2024, 05:21 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Read More
Comprehensive road law soon: home minister
Comprehensive road law soon: home minister
Israel orders people in more areas of Rafah to evacuate
Israel orders people in more areas of Rafah to evacuate
Lightning strike kills 2 workers in Bagerhat
Lightning strike kills 2 workers in Bagerhat
Make environmentally friendly plans: PM to engineers
Make environmentally friendly plans: PM to engineers
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More