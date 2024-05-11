Special train to carry Rajshahi mangoes to Dhaka after crossing Padma Bridge

The ‘mango special train’ service will launch from Chapainawabganj from Jun 10

This year, mangoes from the Rajshahi region will cross the Padma Bridge to arrive in Dhaka as the Bangladesh Railway runs ‘mango special trains’ from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka via Rajshahi from Jun 10.

Rail Minister Zillul Hakim revealed plans for the train while discussing mango transport from the Rajshahi Division to different districts in the country during a seminar on Saturday.

“Approximately 28.83 tonnes of mangoes can be transported in the five train carriages,” the rail minister said at the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner’s office.

“The mango special train will stop at 15 stations, including Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Abdulpur, Ishwardi, Poradah, Rajbari, Faridpur, and Bhanga, along the way,” he said. “The train will reach Dhaka at 2:15am.”

Regarding the fees for the train, Zillul said mangoes will cost Tk 1.47 per kg to transport from Chapainawabganj, Tk 1.43 per kg from Rajshahi, Tk 1.31 per kg Ishwardi and Tk 1.19 from Poradah.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dewan Muhammad Humayin Kabir chaired the seminar while Rajshahi-22 MP Md Shafiqur Rahman and Natore-1 MP Md Abul Kalam were among the other guests.