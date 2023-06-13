Our childhood shapes who we are, and it is essential to heal our inner child

Life is full of incident, and sometimes, we get so lost in the day-to-day rush that what’s going on inside is just as important as what’s on the surface. Life becomes more difficult if we don’t take the time to attend to the needs of our hearts and minds.

The last time I struggled, I came across a beautiful piece of advice – take the time to heal your inner child.

The inner child is a reflection of all our childhood experiences and other incidents that have a lasting impact on our lives. Looking back, we can see that many of our most central fears, the beliefs that hold us back, and our very perspective on life are inextricably linked to those early events.