Kafka’s stories are often absurd and surreal. But their themes of alienation and powerlessness remain resonant

Franz Kafka, the German-speaking Bohemian novelist and short story writer, is a significant figure in 20th Century literature. His stories are often bizarre and surreal, which can be confusing or a bit off-putting to those new to his work. However, Kafka’s writings reflect his feelings of isolation and disconnection from the world around him and capture an intriguing combination of alienation, absurdity, and paradox.

Born to a Jewish family in Prague, Kafka had a strained relationship with his father, who he described as authoritarian and demanding. He studied law, which did not excite him, but was a field his father preferred due to its range of career opportunities. During his education, Kafka took German studies and art history classes and joined a student club that held literary events. His peers described him as shy and quiet, but a friend named Max Brod claimed that what he said was usually profound.

After completing his studies, he got a position in the insurance industry. But he was a prolific writer in his spare time, often writing late into the night. He even changed jobs so he would have more free time to write.