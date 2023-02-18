Things you should know before judging Yoko Ono

It is fundamentally unfair that most people know Yoko Ono as "the woman who broke up The Beatles". This is the problem of getting married to a famous husband. That Yoko Ono is a woman likely also contributed to the overshadowing of her accomplishments.

Maybe you don't care for Ono because you think she fundamentally altered John Lennon. But let's look beyond her husband and note what Ono contributed as an artist in her own right.

Yoko Ono's art was mainly experimental, aiming to deconstruct the traditional understanding of the world around us. Her work usually involves the audience as well.

Consider the piece 'Ceiling Painting', which John Lennon recalled is what drew him to her as an artist. A ladder was set up in a gallery, leading up to a painting. The painting looks like a blank piece of white canvas from afar, but a magnifying glass hangs from it with a chain. John climbed the ladder and looked through the spyglass to find, in tiny letters, the word 'YES'.

"So it was positive," John said. "I felt relieved. It's a great relief when you get up the ladder and you look through the spyglass and it doesn't say NO or F--- YOU or something."