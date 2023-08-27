Khichuri is the perfect pairing for rainy days

My mother usually plans our daily menus, and when she isn't around, my aunt steps in. Usually, I’m the last to know what’s being prepared for lunch or dinner. In fact, most meals I have no idea what we’re having until I’m done setting the table and am sitting down.

But then, on certain glorious mornings, I wake up and, even before I get out of bed, I have a crystal clear forecast of our lunch plans. How do I know? It is the telltale rumble of thunder that turns me into a wise wizard of the daily menu. Not only do I know what’s cooking in our kitchen, but also the go-to item of every kitchen in the neighbourhood – khichuri.

Turns out, we don’t celebrate rain by eating khichuri. In fact, it is more a matter of simple practicality. In the old days, villages didn’t have grocery stores at every corner. Instead, there was a weekly market, which would become the day people went to shop. However, consider the difficulties posed by a sudden bout of rain. Or, the seemingly endless downpours in the monsoon season. Sometimes this left housewives with just as many mouths to feed, but fewer ingredients to do it with. The solution? Cook the rice and lentils together because it required less oil and fewer spices compared to preparing the dishes separately. Thus khichuri was born. Being canny and clever, these housewives also thinly sliced their old, wilting vegetables, battered them to mask the taste, and then deep fried them to create a classic pairing. And so, the tradition of rainy day khichuri was born.