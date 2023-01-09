'Yama Hotpot' keeps Chinese food authentic, but makes it comforting too

Growing up before Dhaka’s restaurant revolution started, the only restaurant food I was familiar with was pizza, fried chicken, and Chinese. I had the option to switch up my pizza toppings, and my parents, in their attempt to make me as ‘worldly’ as they could, would take me to different fried chicken joints around town. The one thing that did remain constant, was the Chinese.

No, I will not call it Chinese food and downplay it’s charm. Chinese should be given the honor of a moniker, as much as Cher and Madonna. Chinese has always consisted of the thickest of Thai soups, which was more of a fun children’s activity than food. I’d spend a good half an hour fishing three different types of leaves and slices of ginger out of my bowl before actually getting to eat the cold, thick, ketchupy soup.

I stopped eating Thai soup by the time I turned 10 because I was tired of doing the same dance everytime my parents decided to eat Chinese. Which is why it’s ironic that my favourite food right now is Chinese hotpot. It’s an activity in itself, and that too of fishing things out of a pot of soup, only this time I eat what I fish out, and the soup doesn’t go cold by the end.