    Song of the Day: LCD Soundsystem – Daft Punk is Playing at My House

    The dance rock band’s biggest hit is the perfect way to kick off a party for old hipsters

    Shoumik Hassin
    Published : 11 Feb 2023, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2023, 10:30 AM

    I don’t throw parties. But if I did, LCD Soundsystem would be on the playlist.

    They have the right mix of characteristics – simple and loud, dancey but acerbic, groovy but self-deprecating. Their songs are dumb, but in a self-aware way. Truly the perfect hipster band.  

    ‘Daft Punk is Playing at My House’ is their biggest song because it’s their easiest listen.

    A great groove chugs along while frontman James Murphy hypes up this rager he’s going to throw in 2005. Everybody’s going to be there – well, everybody’s personal assistant at least. And he’s going to introduce all these people to a group that not a ton of folks know, but have a really cool sound (remember, this is two years before Kanye and eight before ‘Get Lucky’).

    It’s the dream of that one perfect Brooklyn dance party before they became passé. Which sums up the band’s whole vibe, really.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

