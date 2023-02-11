Song of the Day: LCD Soundsystem – Daft Punk is Playing at My House

Stripe's Song of the Day is a regular feature showcasing the music currently stuck in our heads. Every week, contributors will string together their daily picks, and a playlist of the week's tracks will be available on Friday.

I don’t throw parties. But if I did, LCD Soundsystem would be on the playlist.

They have the right mix of characteristics – simple and loud, dancey but acerbic, groovy but self-deprecating. Their songs are dumb, but in a self-aware way. Truly the perfect hipster band.

‘Daft Punk is Playing at My House’ is their biggest song because it’s their easiest listen.

A great groove chugs along while frontman James Murphy hypes up this rager he’s going to throw in 2005. Everybody’s going to be there – well, everybody’s personal assistant at least. And he’s going to introduce all these people to a group that not a ton of folks know, but have a really cool sound (remember, this is two years before Kanye and eight before ‘Get Lucky’).

It’s the dream of that one perfect Brooklyn dance party before they became passé. Which sums up the band’s whole vibe, really.