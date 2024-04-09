Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' a celebration, its makers say

Amy Winehouse's lyrics and music were the "guiding star" for director Sam Taylor-Johnson in bringing the late singer's story to the screen in "Back to Black".

The biographical feature film follows Winehouse's rise to fame and portrays her relationships with her family and former husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

It comes nearly 13 years after the six-time Grammy Award winner died from alcohol poisoning, aged 27. Considered one of the most talented singers of her generation, her untimely death shook the music world.