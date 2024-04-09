    বাংলা

    Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' a celebration, its makers say

    "Back to Black" begins its global cinematic rollout on Apr 11

    Reuters
    Published : 9 April 2024, 04:07 AM
    Updated : 9 April 2024, 04:07 AM

    Amy Winehouse's lyrics and music were the "guiding star" for director Sam Taylor-Johnson in bringing the late singer's story to the screen in "Back to Black".

    The biographical feature film follows Winehouse's rise to fame and portrays her relationships with her family and former husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

    It comes nearly 13 years after the six-time Grammy Award winner died from alcohol poisoning, aged 27. Considered one of the most talented singers of her generation, her untimely death shook the music world.

    Telling the story from Winehouse's point of view was essential to Taylor-Johnson.

    "I just wanted it to be in her perspective to kind of give her her agency back because I felt like it had been kind of taken away and she'd just become a victim of her tragedy," she said at the film's world premiere in London on Monday.

    "I felt like doing it through her words, her music, kind of like brought the music back to life and celebrated her again, and that felt so important. It felt like she deserved that."

    British actress Marisa Abela plays Winehouse, a role she found both daunting and a dream.

    "You don't get parts like Amy every day. And that's not because she's Amy Winehouse but it's because she was everything in one."

    "She was smart and funny and bold and brave, but also incredibly vulnerable and emotional and that's kind of what I wanted to bring. I wanted to...remind people of the vulnerability of Amy, the girl behind the music."

    Abela, 27, who performs the "Rehab" singer's hit songs in the film said she took daily singing lessons for four months and studied Winehouse's lyrics in preparation for the role.

    "Back to Black" has been approved by the Amy Winehouse Estate and Taylor-Johnson also met with Winehouse's parents.

    "I didn't need anybody's approval. And that's important for me to say because it's important also to declare I made the exact film I wanted to make. I had all music approvals. But I wanted to meet with the family out of respect for the fact that I was making a film about their daughter, and it felt wrong not to meet with them. And the fact that they've approved this since seeing it, is really good," Taylor-Johnson said.

    "I would hope that Amy would feel proud that her music has stood such a big test of time, and that we're here to celebrate her again," she added.

    "Back to Black" begins its global cinematic rollout on Apr 11.

    RELATED STORIES
    Melodies of grief: What I learnt about myself by playing the kalimba
    Playing the kalimba taught me about grief
    As I learned to play the African musical instrument, emotions I had long hidden away floated to the surface
    Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 5, 2023. REUTERS
    Beyoncé makes her mark on country music
    ‘Her success in country music is shining a light on a history of Black folks in country music,’ singer-songwriter Denitia says
    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during an interview on the day she attends G20 Financial Summit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 27, 2024.
    IMF's Georgieva interested in second five-year term
    Georgieva is poised to secure sufficient support
    The Toyota logo is pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018.
    Toyota to invest $2 billion in Brazil
    Geraldo Alckmin said on social media the investments are expected to create 2,000 jobs and launch new models

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor