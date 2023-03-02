'Step Back' was a 2022 banger. Is GOT the Beat's debut EP worth the wait?

'MALA' closes the EP with a song reminiscent of Red Velvet. But while Red Velvet gave us two stone-cold classic closers with 'In My Dreams' and 'Celebration' in 2022, 'MALA' isn't the most robust note to end on. It feels like a deep cut from that group's catalogue, but misses the flair added by the three other members of Red Velvet. In fact, it feels a lot like their track 'Birthday', but it lacks the whimsicality that made it such a memorable part of their spectacular discography.

In some ways, Stamp On It is alright. Under different circumstances, it could even be considered a promising debut record. But that only works if 'Step Back' didn't exist. GOT The Beat is a supergroup made of some of K-pop's most prominent artists. Women who have defined the genre. BoA is the Queen of K-pop, while Seulgi, Wendy, and Taeyeon have received their flowers for their own achievements. And in 'Step Back' we saw how they could come together for a true banger. The EP fails to hit the standards they set as a group or the ones the members established on their own.

The spectre of that debut looms large over the album, which fails to capture the frisson of the dark pop track, its haunting backing vocals, and killer instrumental. It was the ideal version of what a group of this calibre and notoriety should be capable of.

Stamp On It is entertaining and fans of the individual members will find things to love. But was it worth the wait? Sadly, no. It feels like an average K-pop release, and the potential of this stunning, star-studded ensemble remains unutilised.

