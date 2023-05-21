Stripe's Song of the Day: J-Hope - On the Street

After Jack in the Box, many thought Jung Hoseok – also known as BTS rapper J-Hope – had moved towards a cruder, darker hip-hop sound that spoke to the realities of life rather than offering the brighter perspective he was famous for.

But ‘On the Street’, his recent collaboration with US artist J Cole, finds J in a playful throwback mood reminiscent of his older work. It’s laidback and approachable, with J-Hope expressing his heartfelt gratitude to his fans:

“Every time I walk

Every time I run

Every time I move

As always, for us"

J Cole’s smooth delivery complements the tone as a soothing whistled melody weaves in and out, and the simple beat takes on an unmistakable retro vibe.

It was a surprise return to the feel of tracks like ‘Ddaeng’, ‘Ego’, and ‘Arson’, but it has an added layer of complexity that makes it distinct from the older hits.

People thought Jack in the Box had marked J-Hope’s transformation as an artist, but ‘On the Street’ shows that he’s still the tycoon in style, sound, and fashion.