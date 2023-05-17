    বাংলা

    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Tatsuro Yamashita – Sparkle

    The classic city pop opener is the dream of the 80s – clear, upbeat, and spotlessly clean

    Shoumik Hassin
    Published : 17 May 2023, 01:25 PM
    Updated : 17 May 2023, 01:25 PM

    Nostalgia is strange. Its warped lens softens edges, making things warm, personal, even comforting.

    Over the past decade, nostalgia for the 80s overtook global pop culture. Throwbacks like Stranger Things, revivals like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and aesthetics like vaporwave inundated the landscape. Somewhere in that endless haze I came across Tatsuro Yamashita’s For You and its opener ‘Sparkle’.

    Clean guitar lines punctured by gleaming horns, a blue-eyed funk groove, and pristine percussion. It’s everything you could want from the crisp spotlessness of 80s Japanese pop. You can just imagine the glass and plastic of skyscrapers giving away to an unblemished beach and an expanse of immaculate blue.

    It’s a fantasy, of course. It’s so meticulous that it even feels a bit sterile. But Yamashita’s a canny lad and he’ll get you back with a quick riff, a burst of brass, or those uplifting backing vocals.

    This isn’t a song meant to be probed and analysed. It’s meant to be put on in the background as you cruise in your car or bounce around your bedroom. It’s a dream that lifts your mood before dissipating in the cold light of morning. And it’s dang good at it.  

    RELATED STORIES
    Song of the Day: Charli XCX (feat. Sky Ferreira) - Cross You Out
    Song of the Day: Charli XCX – Cross You Out
    Though known for a handful of pop hits, XCX is also one of the most promising experimental pop acts of today
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Alt-J – Taro
    Song of the Day: Alt-J – Taro
    The UK alt-rock band's dirge of impending death is lightened by the thought of seeing one's love in the afterlife
    Singer Ed Sheeran departs the Manhattan federal court following his copyright trial in New York City, US, Apr 25, 2023.
    Ed Sheeran strums guitar, sings at copyright trial
    Lawyers earlier displayed a video of Sheeran transitioning seamlessly between "Thinking Out Loud" and "Let's Get it On" in a live performance and said it amounted to a confession that he had ripped of ...
    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Abbasuddin Ahmed - O Mon Ramjaner Oi Rojar Sheshe
    Song of the Day: Abbasuddin Ahmed - O Mon Ramjaner Oi Rojar Sheshe
    92 years since it was composed by Kazi Nazrul Islam, the melodious tune and meaningful lyrics still lift the soul

    Opinion

    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain