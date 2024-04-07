Only a handful of directors ever reach the status of household names, but Christopher Nolan is definitely one of them. With only a dozen movies to his name, he has carved out an unforgettable mark on the cinema world.
While Nolan is popularly known for his mind-bending narratives and distaste for CGI, his work explores deeper topics of human morality, the nature of time, and the construction of personal activity. His movies are not only blockbusters, they also leave you something to think about. After the cult hit Memento, the superhero crime epic of the Dark Knight trilogy, and the twisty Inception, Nolan swept this year’s Oscars with the biopic Oppenheimer.
With every entry in his filmography, the uproar grows louder. The impressive leads to one inevitable question from his fans – what’s next for Christopher Nolan?
Nolan is notoriously secretive about his upcoming projects. This secrecy only fans the flames of those excited about a glimpse of the next big thing. After all, what other modern director has been able to deliver theatrical experiences unlike any before amid such increasing pressure and sky-high expectations?
So, what could his next project be?
A quirk of his filmography is that he often follows an adapted story with an original one. But, this time, rumours say that he might opt for another adaptation or, possibly, a remake.
One project that might grab his attention is a reimagining of The Prisoner. Originally airing in 1967, the British TV show follows a secret agent spirited away to a strange village when he tenders his resignation. Though the place seems perfect from the outside, its reality is quite different. Without giving too much away, the Patrick McGoohan vehicle is full of mystery, plot twists, and a quirky style that has made it an enduring cult classic and may be right up Nolan’s alley.
There is, of course, another British spy franchise that could use the Nolan touch. As fans of the director may know from his interviews, Nolan loves James Bond. With Daniel Craig set to depart after a decade and a half in the role, speculation is heating up about the future of the beloved series. Rumours are swirling about a meeting between series producer Barbara Broccoli and the eminent director. It would be a massive shot in the arm for the franchise to have its next entry helmed by such an accomplished filmmaker. Nolan, for his part, has continued to deny the gossip.
But, of course, it’s impossible to say for sure. Nolan’s infamous caginess will likely mean that he will deny whatever speculation drums up. The only sure way to get an answer is to wait. The filmmaker has consistently maintained a gap of about three years between his movies. So, until 2027, we’ll have to re-watch his older films to build up the hype.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.