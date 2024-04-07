What’s next for Christopher Nolan?

There is, of course, another British spy franchise that could use the Nolan touch. As fans of the director may know from his interviews, Nolan loves James Bond. With Daniel Craig set to depart after a decade and a half in the role, speculation is heating up about the future of the beloved series. Rumours are swirling about a meeting between series producer Barbara Broccoli and the eminent director. It would be a massive shot in the arm for the franchise to have its next entry helmed by such an accomplished filmmaker. Nolan, for his part, has continued to deny the gossip.

But, of course, it’s impossible to say for sure. Nolan’s infamous caginess will likely mean that he will deny whatever speculation drums up. The only sure way to get an answer is to wait. The filmmaker has consistently maintained a gap of about three years between his movies. So, until 2027, we’ll have to re-watch his older films to build up the hype.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.