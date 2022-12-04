World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

CODY GAKPO

* The Dutch forward has managed to find the net regularly in Qatar so far, as the Netherlands progressed to the last 16 after finishing top of Group A.

* However, Gakpo was unable to add to his tally in the Netherlands' 3-1 win over the United States in the last 16.

* The 23-year-old Gakpo has been influential in his club PSV Eindhoven's run to the Europa League knockout stages and has been the subject of transfer speculation with top European clubs said to be vying for his signature when next summer's transfer window opens.

LIONEL MESSI

* The Argentina great is playing in what he has said is probably his last World Cup. The 35-year-old opened his account by burying a spot kick in a shock Group C loss to Saudi Arabia, before scoring and assisting Enzo Fernandez in an emotionally charged win over Mexico.

* Messi also scored in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16, putting his side ahead after 35 minutes with a coolly taken low strike for his 94th international goal.

* The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at club level, and his fans around the world are hoping he can finally help deliver a World Cup for his country this time around.

* Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal will also be eyeing the Golden Boot after becoming the first player to score in five World Cups when he netted against Ghana in their Group H opener.

BRUNO FERNANDES

* Portugal's run in the World Cup in Qatar has been clouded somewhat by the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and his acrimonious departure from Manchester United.

* But his erstwhile club team mate 28-year-old Bruno Fernandes has stepped out of Ronaldo's shadow by scoring twice against Uruguay after setting up two goals in Portugal's 3-2 win against Ghana.

ENNER VALENCIA

* Ecuador's all-time top scorer, nicknamed "Superman" at home, scored the first two goals of the World Cup in their opening match against hosts Qatar at the Al Bayt stadium as the South Americans ran out winners.